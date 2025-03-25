Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

€9.6m boost for Irish coastal climate change research

A research project investigating climate change impacts on the Irish coast has received a €9.6m investment from PEACEPLUS.

The Coastal Monitoring and Adaptation Planning (CMAP) project, conducted by Ulster University researchers over four years, will examine 15 coastal sites, including those in Donegal, Sligo, Derry, Antrim, Down, and Louth.

CMAP aims to improve coastal resilience through scientific monitoring and community engagement, fostering cross-border collaboration.

The research will provide vital data for adaptation strategies and will include habitat restoration

Lead Investigator on the project, Professor Derek Jackson of Ulster University’s School of Geography and Environmental Sciences, says addressing issues such as sea-level rise and storm damage is at the forefront:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Daft 3 Mar 25
Top Stories, Audio, News

House prices on the rise in Donegal – Daft.ie

25 March 2025
buncrana road derry
Audio, News, Top Stories

No commitment to proceed with Buncrana Road improvement works

25 March 2025
Older person
Top Stories, News

Donegal healthcare sees positive outcomes from ECC programme

25 March 2025
Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

€9.6m boost for Irish coastal climate change research

25 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Daft 3 Mar 25
Top Stories, Audio, News

House prices on the rise in Donegal – Daft.ie

25 March 2025
buncrana road derry
Audio, News, Top Stories

No commitment to proceed with Buncrana Road improvement works

25 March 2025
Older person
Top Stories, News

Donegal healthcare sees positive outcomes from ECC programme

25 March 2025
Five finger strand Donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

€9.6m boost for Irish coastal climate change research

25 March 2025
Climate_Actions_Work_Engagement_Fund_03
Top Stories, News

Donegal groups receive €15,000 in climate grants

25 March 2025
Arrest
News

Man arrested on drug charged follow Derry searches

24 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube