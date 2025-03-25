€9.6m boost for Irish coastal climate change research

A research project investigating climate change impacts on the Irish coast has received a €9.6m investment from PEACEPLUS.

The Coastal Monitoring and Adaptation Planning (CMAP) project, conducted by Ulster University researchers over four years, will examine 15 coastal sites, including those in Donegal, Sligo, Derry, Antrim, Down, and Louth.

CMAP aims to improve coastal resilience through scientific monitoring and community engagement, fostering cross-border collaboration.

The research will provide vital data for adaptation strategies and will include habitat restoration

Lead Investigator on the project, Professor Derek Jackson of Ulster University’s School of Geography and Environmental Sciences, says addressing issues such as sea-level rise and storm damage is at the forefront: