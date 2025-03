The average house price in Donegal is now €230,000, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

This figure represents a 54% increase compared to the start of the pandemic, as shown by the first quarter’s data for this year.

Furthermore, prices rose by 8% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

Economist Ronan Lyons, the report’s author, says there just aren’t enough second hand homes available……………..

You can access the full report HERE