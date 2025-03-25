Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

More information emerges about March 11th assault in Burnfoot

Gardai have re-issued an appeal in relation to an assault incident that occurred in Burnfoot on Tuesday evening the 11th of March, two weeks ago today.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Garda Claire Rafferty said more details have come to light…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

jack donaghey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward

25 March 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

25 March 2025
Sean Rooney
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tanaiste to raise the Pte. Sean Rooney case during Lebanon visit

25 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

jack donaghey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward

25 March 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

25 March 2025
Sean Rooney
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tanaiste to raise the Pte. Sean Rooney case during Lebanon visit

25 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
News

Uisce Eireann carrying out mains repair works between Inver and Dunkineely

25 March 2025
claire rafferty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal relating to fatal road tragedy in Gortahork

25 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube