No commitment to proceed with Buncrana Road improvement works

The Northern Ireland Assembly has been told that no decision has been taken on improvements to the main artery between Derry and Donegal.

There’s been a proposal to upgrade the Buncrana Road from the city to the border at Coshquin for some time, but Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins told the Assembly this week that the work cannot proceed until she is sure there is sufficient funding available.

Answering questions from Foyle MLA Mark Durkan, she said the road is a key part of the North West Transport Plan, which went out to public consultation late last year………………

More details on the scheme available HERE