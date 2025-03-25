Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Fr Lorcan Sharkey discusses the loss of services from St Joseph’s Hospital and the challenges for those in the area no having to travel elsewhere to access them. We also hear of ongoing frustration at the apparent lack of progress in providing  a new school building for Scoil Mhuire NS, Milford:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a parent highlights to lack of access to public dental services in the Finn Valley area:

The family of Private Sean Rooney hit out at the Tanaiste for not consulting with them before travelling to Lebanon where he’s expected to call for progress in bringing those responsible for Sean’s death to justice, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin discusses her new TG4 show and we discuss how to help school refusers: 

Top Stories

jack donaghey
Audio, News, Top Stories

Disability funding released after Donegal mother comes forward

25 March 2025
police
Top Stories, News

Man suffers broken jaw in Derry assault

25 March 2025
Sean Rooney
Top Stories, Audio, News

Tanaiste to raise the Pte. Sean Rooney case during Lebanon visit

25 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 March 2025
