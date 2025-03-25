Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Fr Lorcan Sharkey discusses the loss of services from St Joseph’s Hospital and the challenges for those in the area no having to travel elsewhere to access them. We also hear of ongoing frustration at the apparent lack of progress in providing a new school building for Scoil Mhuire NS, Milford:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and a parent highlights to lack of access to public dental services in the Finn Valley area:

The family of Private Sean Rooney hit out at the Tanaiste for not consulting with them before travelling to Lebanon where he’s expected to call for progress in bringing those responsible for Sean’s death to justice, Áine Ní Bhreisleáin discusses her new TG4 show and we discuss how to help school refusers: