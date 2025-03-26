Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

As well as covering some local issues, we are joined this hour by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Sinn Fein Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Minister Seán Canney who discuss yesterday’s chaotic scenes in the Dail:

Former Councillor and political commentator Brenden Byrne gives his view on who is favorite to replace Senator Manus Boyle on Donegal County Council and Yousaf Ghaffar joins Greg in studio – he was paralyzed in a crash in Letterkenny but has seen significant improvement since implanted with a spinal cord stimulator:

Buncrana PP the Very Reverend Francis Bradley explains his criticism of the SSPX Resistance sect, which has been conducting masses in the area. Chris Ashmore has business news and we chat to Darren Murphy on why he chose to leave his role as Finn Harps Manager:

Top Stories

MAry Lou
Audio, News, Top Stories

SF leader calls on Ceann Caomhairle to resign

26 March 2025
Donegal Castle
News

7% increase in visitors to Donegal heritage sites

26 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 March 2025
Simon Harris
News

Tanaiste stresses need for accountability for death of Private Sean Rooney to Lebanese ministers

26 March 2025
