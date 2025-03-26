Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



As well as covering some local issues, we are joined this hour by Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher, Sinn Fein Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Minister Seán Canney who discuss yesterday’s chaotic scenes in the Dail:

Former Councillor and political commentator Brenden Byrne gives his view on who is favorite to replace Senator Manus Boyle on Donegal County Council and Yousaf Ghaffar joins Greg in studio – he was paralyzed in a crash in Letterkenny but has seen significant improvement since implanted with a spinal cord stimulator:

Buncrana PP the Very Reverend Francis Bradley explains his criticism of the SSPX Resistance sect, which has been conducting masses in the area. Chris Ashmore has business news and we chat to Darren Murphy on why he chose to leave his role as Finn Harps Manager: