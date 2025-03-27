Bratton, McCarter and Burns to lead Letterkenny next season

Letterkenny Rugby Club have confirmed their new coaching set up and addition players for next season.

A host of City of Derry players and coaches have made the move to the Dave Gallagher Grounds.

Ex Derry head coach Richard McCarter and former player Neil Burns are in as the new assistant and player coach to head coach Adam Bratton.

Adam steps up to the main role having been forwards coach for the past two seasons.

On the player personnel, Charlie Robinson, Adam Marley and Cein McColgan, who have all lined out for Derry, will be in Letterkenny colours for the next campaign.

Captain Dan Faulkner will lead the Letterkenny 1st XV into the 2025/26 season.