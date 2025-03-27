Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development to increase LIS funding in parts of Donegal.

Deputy Charles Ward told Minister Jerry Buttimer that roads in Glenties and Inishowen particularly, are in urgent need of upgrading.

He says the LIS scheme in its current form is wholly inadequate to address the scale of infrastructure deficits in rural Donegal.

Deputy Ward says unless works are carried out to improve infrastructure in Donegal, people will be forced to leave rural parts of the county: