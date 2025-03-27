Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

A Donegal Deputy has called on the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development to increase LIS funding in parts of Donegal.

Deputy Charles Ward told Minister Jerry Buttimer that roads in Glenties and Inishowen particularly, are in urgent need of upgrading.

He says the LIS scheme in its current form is wholly inadequate to address the scale of infrastructure deficits in rural Donegal.

Deputy Ward says unless works are carried out to improve infrastructure in Donegal, people will be forced to leave rural parts of the county:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
luh-new-1
Audio, News

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

27 March 2025
Ramelton
News

Donegal to receive €280,000 under Historic Structures Fund

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube