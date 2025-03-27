Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

Children who had hip surgery through Children’s Health Ireland are being offered follow-up checks following a recommendation in an audit.

The study says more than 500 children underwent hip surgery at Temple Street and the National Orthopaedic Hospital at Cappagh – with the majority unwarranted.

During Leaders Questions – Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the State understands the stress this has caused to parents and children affected.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the figures are unacceptable:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
luh-new-1
Audio, News

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

27 March 2025
Ramelton
News

Donegal to receive €280,000 under Historic Structures Fund

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube