Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

Children who had hip surgery through Children’s Health Ireland are being offered follow-up checks following a recommendation in an audit.

The study says more than 500 children underwent hip surgery at Temple Street and the National Orthopaedic Hospital at Cappagh – with the majority unwarranted.

During Leaders Questions – Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the State understands the stress this has caused to parents and children affected.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the figures are unacceptable: