Citadel Gymnastics celebrates national success at Gymnastics Ireland Events

Citadel Gymnastics has once again made Donegal proud with an outstanding showing at the Gymnastics Ireland National Series and JumpSTART event. The club’s gymnasts delivered exceptional performances, earning an impressive 19 accolades across multiple disciplines and solidifying Citadel’s reputation as a powerhouse in Irish gymnastics.

The event saw over 2,000 competitors from clubs across Ireland, with gymnasts performing in front of a crowd of 5,000 spectators. A total of 30 dedicated gymnasts represented Citadel on the national stage, showcasing their talent, hard work, and determination in both artistic and tumbling disciplines.

In the National Series, Citadel’s competitive gymnasts excelled against tough competition. Eimear Curran and Mary Beatty shone in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) program, demonstrating grace, strength, and precision in their routines, earning well-deserved recognition and medals.

Citadel’s tumbling program also delivered remarkable results, with six gymnasts earning medals at the National Series. Callum McMenamin, Kaitlyn Viray, Seán Power, Kailee Flinter, Mandy Sweeney, and PJ McLaughlin showcased their skills, executing dynamic passes with power and control to claim podium finishes.

The JumpSTART tumbling event was another highlight, with 11 gymnasts achieving top placements. Rose Doherty, Freya Toner, Connie Callaghan, Adrian McLaughlin, Harry Sleigh, Aoibhe McKelvey, Aoibh Ní Fhearraigh, Maya Becht, Kaelum Sleigh, Saoirse Ní Fhearraigh, and Amelia Becht demonstrated their incredible progress and talent, securing 1st to 4th place finishes. Their performances reflected the strength of Citadel’s development pathway and the dedication of both athletes and coaches.

These achievements underscore Citadel Gymnastics’ ongoing commitment to developing athletes at all levels. The club’s strong presence at national competitions continues to elevate Donegal’s standing in Irish gymnastics, inspiring young gymnasts and paving the way for future success.

Looking ahead, Citadel Gymnastics is preparing for upcoming National competitions in May, as well as exciting international events in the summer and November. With opportunities to compete on bigger stages, the club remains dedicated to nurturing talent and pushing boundaries. For those interested in getting involved, Citadel offers a variety of classes, summer camps, and training programs, welcoming gymnasts of all ages and skill levels. Now is the perfect time to join and be part of the club’s continued success!