Councillors briefed on progress with social housing provision

Members of Donegal County Council have been briefed on progress with the provision of social homes in the county, with a number of external and in house projects set to deliver 720 homes over the coming years..

130 turnkey units are currently underway under the turnkey programme, with projects in Annagry, Ballybofey, Convoy, Donegal Town, Gweedore and Letterkenny.

A further eight turnkey proposals have received departmental approval, with 178 units envisaged.

In terms of the council’s own in-house projects, seven projects totaling 190 units are on site, 116 units are at tender stage, 31 are at planning stage, and 103 are at design stage.

Additionally, work is ongoing on six design and build projects in Carndonagh, Gleneely, Malin, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny and Newtowncunningham, encompassing 115 units.

Meanwhile, advanced preparatory work is continuing on two flagship projects at Ballymacool and High Road in Letterkenny.