Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Councillors briefed on progress with social housing provision

 

Members of Donegal County Council have been briefed on progress with the provision of social homes in the county, with a number of external and in house projects set to deliver 720 homes over the coming years..

130 turnkey units are currently underway under the turnkey programme, with projects in Annagry, Ballybofey, Convoy, Donegal Town, Gweedore and Letterkenny.

A further eight turnkey proposals have received departmental approval, with 178 units envisaged.

In terms of the council’s own in-house projects, seven projects totaling 190 units are on site, 116 units are at tender stage, 31 are at planning stage, and 103 are at design stage.

 

Additionally, work is ongoing on six design and build projects in Carndonagh, Gleneely, Malin, Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny and Newtowncunningham, encompassing 115 units.

Meanwhile, advanced preparatory work is continuing on two flagship projects at Ballymacool and High Road in Letterkenny.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
luh-new-1
Audio, News

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
luh-new-1
Audio, News

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

27 March 2025
Ramelton
News

Donegal to receive €280,000 under Historic Structures Fund

27 March 2025
County House Lifford
Top Stories, News

Councillors briefed on progress with social housing provision

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube