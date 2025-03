Derry opened their Ulster U20 Football Championship campaign with a 2-24 to 0-13 win over Armagh at the BOX-IT Athletics Grounds yesterday evening.

In the other Group B game, Monaghan and Cavan finished level at 1-10 to 0-13.

Those results mean Damien McErlain’s side are in a strong position heading into next Wednesday’s fixture with Monaghan at Owenbeg.

McErlain spoke to Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life after last night’s game and was “pleased with the performance”…