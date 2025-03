Donegal is to receive €280,000 from the Historic Structures Fund.

Former Warehouse, The Mall in Ramelton has been allocated €150,000 for roof repairs and a rainwater system, while the former Prior Endowed School in Lifford has received €130,000 for envelope repairs, renewal and treatment of rot damaged timber and associated structural repairs.

Welcoming the funding, Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says it will ensure the long-term sustainability and usability of both buildings.