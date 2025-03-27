Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Driving under the influence up 9% in Donegal

Driving under the influence is up 9% in Donegal.

Meanwhile, drug offences and incidents of human trafficking are down, according to latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

Dangerous driving offences in Donegal jumped a huge 400% in 2024 while sexual offences, including rape increased 6% when compared to the previous year.

CSO figures show there was a 5% rise in drink driving and an 18% increase in drug driving.

Overall, drug offences in the county were down slightly last year.

Meanwhile, threats to murder and assault were up 7%.

There was a 40% decrease in human trafficking in Donegal and a 7% drop in robberies, burglaries and thefts.

