Emergency services at the scene of Omagh collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Omagh.
Road users are being advised to avoid the Curr Road and the Omagh bound lane is closed.
The PSNI ask those to please seek an alternative route for your journey.
