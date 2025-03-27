Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Emergency services at the scene of Omagh collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Omagh.

Road users are being advised to avoid the Curr Road and the Omagh bound lane is closed.

The PSNI ask those to please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Omagh collision

27 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday March 27th

27 March 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Search carried out in Clady as part of ongoing investigation

27 March 2025
486943200_940148948316549_1637093258677194200_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Brussels hears how Gaeltacht housing crisis must be addressed urgently

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

psni logo
News, Top Stories

Emergency services at the scene of Omagh collision

27 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday March 27th

27 March 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Search carried out in Clady as part of ongoing investigation

27 March 2025
486943200_940148948316549_1637093258677194200_n
News, Audio, Top Stories

Meeting in Brussels hears how Gaeltacht housing crisis must be addressed urgently

27 March 2025
st-columbcille-village
News, Top Stories

Saint Columbcille Village HSU closed to visitors due to high level of illness

27 March 2025
Mica-Home-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Remediation scheme for council owned homes affected by defective concrete discussed during Donegal County Council meeting with Department of Housing

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube