Donegal County Council has confirmed it is seeking funding for a second pedestrian crossing on Milford’s Main Street to connect pedestrians to the Health Centre.

Attempts are being made through the National Transport Authority and other sources to obtain the necessary funding.

The issue was raised by Cllr Liam Blaney, who is asking to council to make every possible effort to secure funding for footpaths and pedestrian crossings right across Milford Town…………………