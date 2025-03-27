Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

HIQA has noted a need for improvement at four centres for older people in Donegal.

During an announced inspection at Brentwood Manor Private Nursing Home, Convoy, inspectors found improvement was needed in 10 areas, including governance and management, fire precautions and managing challenging behaviour.

HIQA also said improvements were required at Brindley Manor Manor Private Nursing Home, Convoy in terms of training and staff development, governance and management, infection control and fire precautions.

Archview Lodge Nursing Home, Letterkenny, during an unannounced inspection was found to be compliant in all areas apart from governance and management, premises and residents’s rights.

Meanwhile, during an unannounced visit to Nazareth House, Fahan, 8 of the 19 regulations inspected were not compliant or substantially compliant they included infection control, governance and management and residents’ rights.

