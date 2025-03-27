Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Little Angels School parents taking campaign to Dublin

Parents who have been told their child doesn’t have a place at the new Little Angels School in Letterkenny are taking their campaign to Dublin next week.

Serious concerns have been raised since parents were told the new building is too small to accommodate all pupils from September.

Representations have been made to the Taoiseach and Junior Minster with responsibility for special education, Michael Moynihan.

However, parents feel they need to make their voices heard elsewhere and are joining a national Sleep Out at the Dail on Tuesday, World Autism Day to demand action.

Aoife Dorrian told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she and other parents can’t wait any longer for a decision to be made on their child’s future:

