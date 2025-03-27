LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

Letterkenny University Hospital has been branded the poor cousin of the West and North West.

It’s after it was confirmed people in Donegal face the longest wait for access to haematology services.

Waiting lists for a first appointment in Donegal are between 4 and 6 weeks while in Mayo, it’s just one week.

Overall the average wait time is nine months for an appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, again, that’s compared to Mayo University Hospital where the wait time is one month.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Councillor Declan Meehan says once again people in Donegal are being left behind: