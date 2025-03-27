Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

Letterkenny University Hospital has been branded the poor cousin of the West and North West.

It’s after it was confirmed people in Donegal face the longest wait for access to haematology services.

Waiting lists for a first appointment in Donegal are between 4 and 6 weeks while in Mayo, it’s just one week.

Overall the average wait time is nine months for an appointment at Letterkenny University Hospital, again, that’s compared to Mayo University Hospital where the wait time is one month.

Member of the Regional Health Forum, Councillor Declan Meehan says once again people in Donegal are being left behind:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
luh-new-1
Audio, News

LUH ‘poor cousin’ – Cllr Declan Meehan

27 March 2025
Ramelton
News

Donegal to receive €280,000 under Historic Structures Fund

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube