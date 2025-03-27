Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McCarron says “there are bigger challenges ahead” as Tyrone brush Fermanagh aside in Ulster U20 Championship

Tyrone were 6-26 to 0-06 winners over Fermanagh in the Ulster U20 Football Championship in Dungannon last night.

The reigning All-Ireland Champions were much too strong and ran out convincing winners, but manager Cathal McCarron has set his sights on the tougher test his side will face next week.

The Red Hand youngsters will face Donegal, who have also won been impressive in their opening two games, in a massive clash next Wednesday evening in Ballybofey.

Speaking to Francis Mooney after last night’s win, McCarron said “there are bigger challenge ahead” and remarked on the “huge quality” Donegal have in their ranks…

