Meeting in Brussels hears how Gaeltacht housing crisis must be addressed urgently

A meeting in Brussels heard how it is urgent the Gaeltacht housing crisis is fixed, following the Tintean housing bill going through the Dail.

The campaign is calling for statutory power and resources to be given to Udaras na Gaeltachta to establish a Housing Section and funding be made available annually to provide support to Irish speakers looking to build in the Gaeltacht.

They also believe Gaeltacht planning guidelines be implemented regarding the preservation of the Irish language in the Gaeltacht and that a Gaeltacht Population and Housing Strategy be drawn up for each Gaeltacht Language Planning.

Dónall Ó Cnáimhsí, Irish Language Officer in Gweedore, says they will continue to raise the issues at local, national and international level until there is a resolution….