Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Motorist arrested after failing to stop for Police in Derry

A motorist has been arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police.

At around 8:20pm last night, officers spotted a dark coloured Citroën C4 being driven erratically on Marlborough Terrace, travelling in the direction of Beechwood Crescent.

The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and continued to drive dangerously before eventually stopping and making off on foot in Inishowen Gardens.

The 37 year old was subsequently located a short time later in a garden.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence.

He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Little Angels School
Audio, Top Stories

Little Angels School parents taking campaign to Dublin

27 March 2025
police
News

Motorist arrested after failing to stop for Police in Derry

27 March 2025
Irish Water pic2
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Rossnowlagh

27 March 2025
drug driving
News

Driving under the influence up 9% in Donegal

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Little Angels School
Audio, Top Stories

Little Angels School parents taking campaign to Dublin

27 March 2025
police
News

Motorist arrested after failing to stop for Police in Derry

27 March 2025
Irish Water pic2
News

Burst water main impacting parts of Rossnowlagh

27 March 2025
drug driving
News

Driving under the influence up 9% in Donegal

27 March 2025
Screenshot 2025-03-26 170644
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

27 March 2025
cost building homes
Audio, News

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

27 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube