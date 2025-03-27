Motorist arrested after failing to stop for Police in Derry

A motorist has been arrested in Derry after failing to stop for police.

At around 8:20pm last night, officers spotted a dark coloured Citroën C4 being driven erratically on Marlborough Terrace, travelling in the direction of Beechwood Crescent.

The driver failed to stop when signalled to do so and continued to drive dangerously before eventually stopping and making off on foot in Inishowen Gardens.

The 37 year old was subsequently located a short time later in a garden.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, taking a motor vehicle without authority, using a motor vehicle without insurance, having no driving licence, failing to stop for police and driving while under the influence.

He remains in custody at this time.