Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

The need for a by-pass of Ballykelly is being stressed by an East Derry MLA in the wake of persistent traffic delays.

In the Assembly this week, Cara Hunter said last weekend, it was taking up to half an hour to get from Greysteel to Ballykelly, and asked when a bypass promised almost 20 years ago will be delivered.

Responding, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said that while preferred routes and indicative budgets have been on the books for several years, they will all have to be reviewed before any decisions are taken………….

Excerpt from 2010 Consultants’ Report