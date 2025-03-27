Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Henry discusses his speeding concerns in the Meadowhills area of Letterkenny, we hear from parents whose children still don’t have a place at Little Angels Schools and what they plan to do next and their are calls for Government to incentivize the development of homes above business premises:

We hear how issues over horse traceability may negatively impact the wider meat export market and we discuss new figures that show Donegal people wait much longer for hematology services:

Deputy Barry Ward discusses his proposed constitutional amendment would remove religious and gendered language from the judicial oath of office, we look at CSO stats on how lockdown changed peoples behavior and journalist Joe McAoidh discusses his story on unqualified staff in schools:

Top Stories

Pearse Dail
Audio, News

Children who had hip surgery through CHI offered follow-up checks following audit

27 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 March 2025
Donegal rural land
Audio, News

Call for increase in LIS funding for Donegal

27 March 2025
hiqa
News

HIQA notes need for improvement at centres for older people in Donegal

27 March 2025
