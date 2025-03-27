Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

Henry discusses his speeding concerns in the Meadowhills area of Letterkenny, we hear from parents whose children still don’t have a place at Little Angels Schools and what they plan to do next and their are calls for Government to incentivize the development of homes above business premises:

We hear how issues over horse traceability may negatively impact the wider meat export market and we discuss new figures that show Donegal people wait much longer for hematology services:

Deputy Barry Ward discusses his proposed constitutional amendment would remove religious and gendered language from the judicial oath of office, we look at CSO stats on how lockdown changed peoples behavior and journalist Joe McAoidh discusses his story on unqualified staff in schools: