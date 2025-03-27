Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Remediation scheme for council owned homes affected by defective concrete discussed during Donegal County Council meeting with Department of Housing

It’s been confirmed that Donegal County Council had what’s been a meeting with Department of Housing officials in Dublin yesterday to discuss the need to progress a remediation scheme for council owned homes affected by defective concrete.

Director of Housing Patsy Lafferty told a special Housing Meeting in Lifford today that it was the most positive such meting he has attended, and he expects officials to visit the county within the next month.

Mr Lafferty said a number of options and models are on the table, and discussions on a final scheme are now at an advanced stage…

Advertisement

Advertisement
