Sean McLoughlin hopes to set up GAA club on Antarctica

Ardara native Sean McLoughlin was to the fore in organising the first ever GAA match to be played on Antarctica.

Sean is an Ocean scientist at the Rothera Research Station and arranged the game as part of their St Patrick’s celebrations on the world’s least populated continent.

He is hopeful on getting the game official recognised by Croke Park and now wants to create the worlds most southern club.

Sean joined Oisin Kelly on The Score programme this week to tell him all about this very unique event.