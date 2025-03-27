Seanan Carr hits 2-10 as Donegal ease past Antrim in Ulster U20 Championship – “We’re just taking it one game at a time”

Donegal defeated Antrim 3-23 to 0-02 in the Ulster U20 Football Championship in Dunsilly yesterday evening.

The star of the show was undoubtedly Seanan Carr as he hit 2-10 on the way to his side’s 30-point victory.

It’s Donegal’s 2nd win of the campaign having dispatched of Fermanagh last week in their opening fixture, with two more games against Down and All-Ireland U-20 Champions Tyrone to come within the next seven days.

After the game, Carr spoke to Daire Bonner of the Donegal News and said the team are “just taking it one game at a time”…