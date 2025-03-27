Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

Serious concerns are being raised over a halt in works at a social housing development in West Donegal.

Works had commenced on site in Gweedore after a contract was signed between Donegal County Council and the chosen contractor to deliver 29 houses which included a number of independent living units.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor John Sheamais O’Ferraigh is appealing to the Council to liaise with the contractor in a bid to find a resolution to ensure the delivery of the much needed housing:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-03-26 170644
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

27 March 2025
cost building homes
Audio, News

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

27 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

27 March 2025
milfordtowncentre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding needed for pedestrian crossings and footpath improvements in Milford – Blaney

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-03-26 170644
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

27 March 2025
cost building homes
Audio, News

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

27 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

27 March 2025
milfordtowncentre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding needed for pedestrian crossings and footpath improvements in Milford – Blaney

27 March 2025
scórfer
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 19ú Márta le Tailor’s Troubles & Fergus MacAoidh

26 March 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Joint Derry-Liverpool drug operation nets arrests and £80k seizure

26 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube