Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

Serious concerns are being raised over a halt in works at a social housing development in West Donegal.

Works had commenced on site in Gweedore after a contract was signed between Donegal County Council and the chosen contractor to deliver 29 houses which included a number of independent living units.

Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District Councillor John Sheamais O’Ferraigh is appealing to the Council to liaise with the contractor in a bid to find a resolution to ensure the delivery of the much needed housing: