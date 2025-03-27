The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says the Dail has witnessed ‘the politics of the street’.

Micheál Martin says the attitude of the opposition towards the Ceann Comhairle in recent days has been ‘quite simply extraordinary’.

Verona Murphy’s issued a statement, saying she fully intends to continue as Ceann Comhairle – despite the draft of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition.

She’s strongly rejected allegations she colluded with Government to force through new speaking rules in the Dáil on Tuesday, and says an independent report on those proceedings has since been put on the public record.