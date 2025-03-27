Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says the Dail has witnessed ‘the politics of the street’.

Micheál Martin says the attitude of the opposition towards the Ceann Comhairle in recent days has been ‘quite simply extraordinary’.

Verona Murphy’s issued a statement, saying she fully intends to continue as Ceann Comhairle – despite the draft of a no-confidence motion by the Opposition.

She’s strongly rejected allegations she colluded with Government to force through new speaking rules in the Dáil on Tuesday, and says an independent report on those proceedings has since been put on the public record.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-03-26 170644
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

27 March 2025
cost building homes
Audio, News

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

27 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

27 March 2025
milfordtowncentre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding needed for pedestrian crossings and footpath improvements in Milford – Blaney

27 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-03-26 170644
Audio, News, Top Stories

Need for Ballykelly by-pass raised in NI Assembly

27 March 2025
cost building homes
Audio, News

Serious concerns raised over halt in works at social housing site in Gweedore

27 March 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

The Dail witnessed ‘the politics of the street’ – Taoiseach

27 March 2025
milfordtowncentre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Funding needed for pedestrian crossings and footpath improvements in Milford – Blaney

27 March 2025
scórfer
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille 19ú Márta le Tailor’s Troubles & Fergus MacAoidh

26 March 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Joint Derry-Liverpool drug operation nets arrests and £80k seizure

26 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube