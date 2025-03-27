Tiernan Lynch on Derry players embracing Rovers tie

Derry City will travel to play Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Friday evening.

Both teams have had mixed starts to the season – The Candy Stripes have been beaten three times in their first six outings, while the Dubliners have lost twice in their first five.

Having said that, both sides are coming into the game off the back of impressive away wins.

Derry defeated Sligo Rovers 1-0 at the Showgrounds last time out, as Rovers handed league-leaders Drogheda United their first defeat of the season.

Heading into Friday’s clash between two heavyweights of the Premier Division, Derry manager Tiernan Lynch says his players are “embracing the challenge”…