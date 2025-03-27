Tyrone and Donegal youngsters have the angling world at their feet

Three young fishermen from the North West are looking forward to the experience of a lifetime in Idaho Falls in the USA later this summer after qualifying with the Ireland youth team at the International World Fly Fishing Championships.

Jacob Griffin, Zack Barnett and Lewis Porter who learned their craft on the local waters of the Mourne, the Derg and the Finn sealed their place on the national team at two qualifying events organised by the Trout Anglers Federation of Ireland.

The trio fought off stiff opposition from 25 other young anglers from all over Ireland at the events in the River Suir in County Tipperary and Ardaire Springs Angling Centre in Kilkenny.

Jacob and Lewis will exhibit their world class fly tying skills to thousands of people at this weekend’s North West Angling Fair at the Melvin Sports Complex on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th of March.

The boys TAFI Ulster Coach, Campbell Baird, commended all three of them on their hard work to reach this elite level: “These youths are a credit to the Ulster Fishing community,” he said. “Their dedication, knowledge and determination has shone through in the qualifiers and this team representing Ireland are at the highest level of their game, competing at standard that will hopefully see them reach the top position within the competition and to be on that podium making us all proud.

“They have come through the ranks of FROG (Foyle River –Catchment Outdoor Group CIC) and are now fishing in world competitions.”

Damien Devine FROG added: “The climb to the top of the tree in the angling journey of these youth angling representatives is something myself and Joseph Owens could never have imagined at the outset.

“They came along to us at a very tender age, some without even the basic equipment at that time.

“However, in the early days of casting lessons, it was very noticeable that there was a hunger from them and a support network from their guardians, which was pointing towards greater heights.

“With many angling titles and success in the last few years, the world stage now awaits the new generation of Irish youth anglers.

“All our coaches at FROG CIC are so privileged to have played our part in steering these fine young men towards their dream of international representation.

“They are now true Ambassadors of our group, as the next generation of 10 years we have in our ranks are aspiring to reach the same heights as these young anglers in the years to come. “All are a credit to us, their families, and the wider angling community of the North-West corner of the Foyle river-basin.”

The boys will also travel to Scotland with the Irish Trout Fly Fishing Association in July as part of the Ireland Youth Team to compete in the Four Nations Competition 2025, who have already claimed gold medals in the Four Nations in England 2024 and Wales 2023.

The 2025 North West Angling Fair at the Melvin Sports Complex will host some of the UK and Ireland’s leading fly dressers, casters and angling specialists.

The public will also have the opportunity to source angling merchandise from a wide range of fishing tackle producers, fly tying brands and fishing outfitters in the Melvin’s Main Hall.

The North West Angling Fair is organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from the Loughs Agency.

To see the full programme visit www.derrystrabane.com/ anglingfair and follow Northwest Angling on Facebook for updates.