Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Friday panel joining Michaela Clarke this week was John McAteer, Tirconaill Tribune Editor, Harry Walsh, former Deputy Editor of the Donegal News and Donegal Mart Manager, Eimear McGuinness. Topics discussed include the chaos that descended upon the Dail this week as the speaking rights row continues and Garron Noone – when will society reach a stage when people can express their own opinion online without being cancelled:

A member of Alcoholics Anonymous spoke of her journey with the group ahead of a meeting in Stranorlar tonight while Donna McGee, HSE Addiction Services Lead for the North West and West discussed what services the HSE offers and Jayde Quigley joined the show to chronicle her journey with Endometriosis:

Finishing off the show with That’s Entertainment! with Michael Leddy and Donna-Marie Doherty: