Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Friday panel joining Michaela Clarke this week was John McAteer, Tirconaill Tribune Editor, Harry Walsh, former Deputy Editor of the Donegal News and Donegal Mart Manager, Eimear McGuinness. Topics discussed include the chaos that descended upon the Dail this week as the speaking rights row continues and Garron Noone – when will society reach a stage when people can express their own opinion online without being cancelled:

 

A member of Alcoholics Anonymous spoke of her journey with the group ahead of a meeting in Stranorlar tonight while Donna McGee, HSE Addiction Services Lead for the North West and West discussed what services the HSE offers and Jayde Quigley joined the show to chronicle her journey with Endometriosis: 

 

Finishing off the show with That’s Entertainment! with Michael Leddy and Donna-Marie Doherty:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

28 March 2025
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

28 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI police
News, Top Stories

Deerpark Road in Castledawson closed due to road traffic collision

28 March 2025
LetterkennyCOurt-e1361778594798
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council opens consultation process for development of the Old Courthouse in Letterkenny

28 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for information following multi-vehicle collision in Omagh

28 March 2025
Homeless
News, Top Stories

Homelessness figures in the North West decrease

28 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 March 2025
St Columba's Comprehensive School - Donegal
News

Young people from Donegal compete in semi-finals of Young Environmentalist Awards

28 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube