Condemnation of weekend damage incidents in Buncrana and Newtowncunningham

Two incidents of damage in Inishowen on Saturday are under investigation, with calls on those responsible to foot the bill in both instances.

In Buncrana, on Saturday night, someone drove through a fence at Festival Park on the Shore Front, before driving away.

Inishowen MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray says whether it was accidental or deliberate, gardai will find whoever was responsible, and it would be in their best interests to come forward now……………

Meanwhile, also on Saturday night, a number of trees were damaged in Newtowncunningham.

Cllr Paul Canning says a reward of €500 is being offered……………….