DCC allocated €2 million for the acquisition of second hand homes

Donegal County Council has been allocated €2 million for the Social Housing Second-Hand Acquisitions Programme, including tenant in situ purchases targeted at those most in need.

The allocation is part of the capital funding allocations totalling €325 million which have been notified to local authorities in respect of the second-hand social housing acquisitions programme for 2025.

Minister of State Charlie McConalogue says the good thing about this scheme is that Donegal County Council is being given the flexibility to target this money to ensure its responses are tailored to local need.