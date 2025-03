Donegal County Council is moving to phase out the use of B&B Vouchers to tackle homelessness, with more emphasis on the use of hostels and other similar living arrangements.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm McGiolla Easbuig is welcoming the new focus, but says there is a need to ensure that people can stay within their own communities, and his fear is that people in West Donegal may find themselves being sent to Letterkenny or further afield.

He says that’s a scenario that must be avoided….