Minister must come to Donegal as quickly as possible – Devine

A 100% Redress representative says Donegal County Council must redouble its efforts to secure a visit from Housing Minister James Browne as quickly as possible.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine was attending a plenary housing meeting online last week, as he was assisting an elderly couple in the Glencar area of Letterkenny, one of whom is undergoing chemotherapy, in getting their Defective Concrete home home tested by the Housing Agency.

He said the condition of the house moved him close to tears, and the smell of dampness ‘nearly killed him’.

Cllr Devine said he could not listen to the meeting, and logged off in frustration…………..

