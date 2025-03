Uisce Eireann crews are dealing with a number of outages across Donegal this afternoon.

A burst main is affecting Teelin and surrounding areas, with an estimated restoration time of 3 o’clock. 3pm is also the estimated restoration time for interruptions caused by a burst main in Inishowen, affecting Whitecastle, Quigley’s Point and surrounding areas, while it’s hoped a burst main affecting Commeen, Corlecky, Cloghan and surrounding areas in will be rectified by 4pm.