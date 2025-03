Motorists are being advised that, due to essential road reconstruction works, the R256 Muckish Road, between Falcarragh and the Back of Errigal Road, will be closed today and tomorrow.

The road will be closed between 9.00am and 5.00pm today and 8.00am and 5.00pm tomorrow.

A Stop/Go traffic management will be in place and designated diversion routes will be via the National Secondary Road and the Regional Road Network.

Donegal County Council apologises for any inconvenience which this may cause.