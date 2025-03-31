Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Pay related Jobseeker’s Benefit comes into effect today

Pay-related social welfare changes come into effect today, for people with a strong work history.

Anyone who becomes unemployed from today and has made at least five years of PRSI contributions will have their jobseeker’s benefit linked to their previous earnings.

It’s split into three different payment rates over 13-week periods – starting at a maximum of 450 euro per week, before falling to 375, and then 300 euro – before a weekly minimum rate of 125 euro applies.

Susanne Rogers from Social Justice Ireland says it’s a better system……………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
News

Burst water main causing supply issues in Oldtown, Letterkenny

31 March 2025
intreo letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pay related Jobseeker’s Benefit comes into effect today

31 March 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to proceed with works on pipe from Clonmany to Mindoran

31 March 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Healthcare unions call off work to rule after weekend agreement with the HSE

31 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
News

Burst water main causing supply issues in Oldtown, Letterkenny

31 March 2025
intreo letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Pay related Jobseeker’s Benefit comes into effect today

31 March 2025
Uisce Eireann Tackling Leakage
Audio, News, Top Stories

Uisce Eireann to proceed with works on pipe from Clonmany to Mindoran

31 March 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Audio, News, Top Stories

Healthcare unions call off work to rule after weekend agreement with the HSE

31 March 2025
Obit Template (38)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister must come to Donegal as quickly as possible – Devine

31 March 2025
EP Plenary session - Presentation of the Court of Auditors' annual report 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories

Midlands North West MEP calls for regulatory reforms to address imbalance in food supply chain

31 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube