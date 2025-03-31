Pay related Jobseeker’s Benefit comes into effect today

Pay-related social welfare changes come into effect today, for people with a strong work history.

Anyone who becomes unemployed from today and has made at least five years of PRSI contributions will have their jobseeker’s benefit linked to their previous earnings.

It’s split into three different payment rates over 13-week periods – starting at a maximum of 450 euro per week, before falling to 375, and then 300 euro – before a weekly minimum rate of 125 euro applies.

Susanne Rogers from Social Justice Ireland says it’s a better system……………….