Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In this hour we cover weekend vandalism in Buncrana and Newtowncunningham. We also chat to Brian who had a near miss on the A5 at the weekend:

We chat to the new Mayor of Donegal Town, Anna Gallagher. There’s news of a public meeting to discuss ongoing water issues in and around Clonmany and there’s good news on Day Care Services in Carndonagh:

We discuss ‘food noise’, Donegal Mountain Rescue recruitment and a protest at LUH over cancer services:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

house housing home (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

New loan approved by Donegal County Council to help first time buyers

31 March 2025
County House Lifford
Top Stories, News

Service Delivery Plan 2025 approved by Donegal County Council

31 March 2025
Betty Holmes
Audio, News, Top Stories

There should be no more health discrimination in Donegal – DACC

31 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

house housing home (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

New loan approved by Donegal County Council to help first time buyers

31 March 2025
County House Lifford
Top Stories, News

Service Delivery Plan 2025 approved by Donegal County Council

31 March 2025
Betty Holmes
Audio, News, Top Stories

There should be no more health discrimination in Donegal – DACC

31 March 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

31 March 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

More water outages reported across Donegal

31 March 2025
Donegal County Council, County House, Lifford
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC moves to replace B&B vouchers with hostel accommodation in cases of emergency homelessness

31 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube