Service Delivery Plan 2025 approved by Donegal County Council

Donegal County Council has approved its Service Delivery Plan for 2025.

The plan outlines the principal services that will be delivered by the Council in the coming year.

Donegal County Council’s Annual Service Delivery Plan has been prepared based on the provisions of the adopted budget of €185.6 million for 2025.

The plan is underpinned by five strategic objectives. They are enabling growth, empowering and supporting communities, delivering services, mainstreaming climate action and building organisational capacity.

A number of issues were raised during discussions on the plan including the need for greater efforts to tackle illegal dumping and additional funding for the maintenance and refurbishment of public toilets as well as greater services on Donegal’s islands.

One of the main talking points was septic tank inspections. Concerns were raised over people experiencing delays of up to a year.

The Council’s Director of Water and Environment, Michael McGarvey says the Council is committed to improving the waiting times for septic tank inspections.

