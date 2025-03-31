The DL Debate – 31/03/25

On this weeks DL Debate Brendan Devenney talks Ulster Championship football with Ryan Bradley, Peter Canavan and Enda Muldoon plus Gary Boyle Donegal U20 Manager reflects on their campaign so far.
