Cabinet to sign off on LPT changes

The Cabinet will sign off on changes to prevent a massive jump in Local Property Tax prices this morning.

A re-evaluation of property prices is due to happen in November which would move many homes up several price bands when it comes to paying property tax.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring a memo to Cabinet to change the bands – meaning 97 per cent of properties will stay in the same band.

The Department of Finance estimates for most households, their new bills will be between five and twenty five euro more a year.