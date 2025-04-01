Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Cabinet to sign off on LPT changes

The Cabinet will sign off on changes to prevent a massive jump in Local Property Tax prices this morning.

A re-evaluation of property prices is due to happen in November which would move many homes up several price bands when it comes to paying property tax.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will bring a memo to Cabinet to change the bands – meaning 97 per cent of properties will stay in the same band.

The Department of Finance estimates for most households, their new bills will be between five and twenty five euro more a year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny Town
News

Window of parked car smashed in Letterkenny

1 April 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigate weekend burglary in Letterkenny

1 April 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Wallet stolen in apparent mugging incident in Buncrana

1 April 2025
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information after pedestrian was struck by car in Rathmullan

1 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny Town
News

Window of parked car smashed in Letterkenny

1 April 2025
letterkenny garda station
Top Stories, News

Gardai investigate weekend burglary in Letterkenny

1 April 2025
Buncrana garda station
Top Stories, News

Wallet stolen in apparent mugging incident in Buncrana

1 April 2025
milford garda station
News, Top Stories

Gardai seeking information after pedestrian was struck by car in Rathmullan

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 094512
Audio, News

Fear Logue’s Bridge, Ballybofey could be closed

1 April 2025
house housing home (1)
News

Cabinet to sign off on LPT changes

1 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube