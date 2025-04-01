Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal a substantial 32% increase in the purchase of new electric vehicles in County Donegal during the first quarter of this year.

Between January and March, 144 new EVs were registered in the county, a notable rise compared to the 109 registered during the same period in 2024.

Overall, the total number of new vehicle registrations in Donegal reached 1,475, representing a slight 3% increase compared to the first three months of the previous year.