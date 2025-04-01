Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

New figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal a substantial 32% increase in the purchase of new electric vehicles in County Donegal during the first quarter of this year.

Between January and March, 144 new EVs were registered in the county, a notable rise compared to the 109 registered during the same period in 2024.

Overall, the total number of new vehicle registrations in Donegal reached 1,475, representing a slight 3% increase compared to the first three months of the previous year.

Top Stories

487974683_985947933718281_3838303483209565093_n
News

Uninsured vehicles and unlicensed driver stopped in Carndonagh

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 145647
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn claims Dail Order of Business procedure is now illegal

1 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning issued for Donegal amid wildfire risk

1 April 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

1 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 April 2025

