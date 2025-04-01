Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal Tweed Association seeking geographic protection

The Donegal Tweed Association is seeking to secure a Protected Geographic Indication for their produce, which would mean only tweed woven in the county can be given that name.

Magee CEO Patrick Temple is Chair of the Association. On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said it’s imperative that a very unique local product is protected, because at the moment, the pattern and style can be copied elsewhere, and called ‘Donegal Tweed’.

Mr Temple says it’s a very specific product…………..

 

The full interview can be heard here –

 

 

487974683_985947933718281_3838303483209565093_n
News

Uninsured vehicles and unlicensed driver stopped in Carndonagh

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 145647
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn claims Dail Order of Business procedure is now illegal

1 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning issued for Donegal amid wildfire risk

1 April 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

1 April 2025
