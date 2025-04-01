Donegal Tweed Association seeking geographic protection

The Donegal Tweed Association is seeking to secure a Protected Geographic Indication for their produce, which would mean only tweed woven in the county can be given that name.

Magee CEO Patrick Temple is Chair of the Association. On today’s Nine til Noon Show, he said it’s imperative that a very unique local product is protected, because at the moment, the pattern and style can be copied elsewhere, and called ‘Donegal Tweed’.

Mr Temple says it’s a very specific product…………..

The full interview can be heard here –