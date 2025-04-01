Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Fear Logue’s Bridge, Ballybofey could be closed

There’s a fear Logue’s Bridge in Ballybofey will be closed due to the deterioration of the structure.

There have been ongoing concerns over the condition of the bridge on Glenfin Road with an assessment carried out by Donegal County Council which has revealed that the deterioration of the bridge is worse than what was initially believed.

The route is used by many motorists as an alternative route through Ballybofey.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says efforts need to be made now to ensure a temporary measure is in place should the bridge close due to safety concerns:

