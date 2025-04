A business premises on Pearse Road in Letterkenny was broken into over the weekend, and a number of items were taken.

Between 3.15 on Saturday afternoon and 6.40 yesterday morning, the rear door of the premises was forced open and the place was ransacked.

The contents of a tips jar was stolen, as was a Samsung Galaxy light tablet.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.