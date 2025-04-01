Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardai seeking to identify youths in connection with criminal damage incident in Letterkenny

Gardai seeking to identify two youths in connection with a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny in recent days.

Between 4:30pm and 4:40pm on Wednesday, the pair were observed in the Carnamuggagh Upper area when one of them threw a stone at a window of a house before fleeing the scene.

Both boys are believed to have been wearing dark grey trousers, one was wearing a black coat and had brown hair while the other is described as having ginger hair and had a blue coat and a black backpack on.

Garda Grainne Doherty says they have already secured CCTV footage of the youths:

Top Stories

Garda
Audio, News

Homeowners left distressed in East Donegal with teenagers kicking doors at night

1 April 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
Top Stories, News

Uisce Éireann urges customers in Ramelton and Milford to conserve water.

1 April 2025
Kross Bike
News

Gardai re-issue appeal for information on theft of bike in Bundoran

1 April 2025
Grainne Doc
Audio, News, Top Stories

Gardai appeal for information regarding fatal collision in Carrigart

1 April 2025
