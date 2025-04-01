Gardai seeking to identify youths in connection with criminal damage incident in Letterkenny

Gardai seeking to identify two youths in connection with a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny in recent days.

Between 4:30pm and 4:40pm on Wednesday, the pair were observed in the Carnamuggagh Upper area when one of them threw a stone at a window of a house before fleeing the scene.

Both boys are believed to have been wearing dark grey trousers, one was wearing a black coat and had brown hair while the other is described as having ginger hair and had a blue coat and a black backpack on.

Garda Grainne Doherty says they have already secured CCTV footage of the youths: