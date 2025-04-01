I.S. 465 draft amendment released for public consultation

The draft amendment to I.S. 465 has been released for public consultation.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) published the long-awaited proposed changes yesterday.

This follows widespread concerns that the existing standard for determining remediation actions for homes affected by defective concrete was not adequately aligned with scientific evidence.

The draft amendment proposes a protocol for assessing and determining building damage caused by concrete block deterioration, specifically due to factors like moisture movement or ingress, internal sulphate attack, and/or excessive free mica.

It also outlines a method for establishing the extent of damage, categorising buildings based on this assessment, testing and evaluation procedures, and guidance on remedial works.

Key changes include incorporating the impact of internal sulphate attack, providing additional information on iron sulphides, including pyrrhotite, and research in the Introduction, as well as full revisions of Clauses 7 and 8, which cover sample testing and remedial works.

Interested parties can participate by visiting the National Standards Authority of Ireland website.

The submission deadline is 28 May.

Find out more HERE.