Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

I.S. 465 draft amendment released for public consultation

The draft amendment to I.S. 465 has been released for public consultation.

The National Standards Authority of Ireland (NSAI) published the long-awaited proposed changes yesterday.

This follows widespread concerns that the existing standard for determining remediation actions for homes affected by defective concrete was not adequately aligned with scientific evidence.

The draft amendment proposes a protocol for assessing and determining building damage caused by concrete block deterioration, specifically due to factors like moisture movement or ingress, internal sulphate attack, and/or excessive free mica.

It also outlines a method for establishing the extent of damage, categorising buildings based on this assessment, testing and evaluation procedures, and guidance on remedial works.

Key changes include incorporating the impact of internal sulphate attack, providing additional information on iron sulphides, including pyrrhotite, and research in the Introduction, as well as full revisions of Clauses 7 and 8, which cover sample testing and remedial works.

Interested parties can participate by visiting the National Standards Authority of Ireland website.

The submission deadline is 28 May.

Find out more HERE.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

487974683_985947933718281_3838303483209565093_n
News

Uninsured vehicles and unlicensed driver stopped in Carndonagh

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 145647
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn claims Dail Order of Business procedure is now illegal

1 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning issued for Donegal amid wildfire risk

1 April 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

1 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

487974683_985947933718281_3838303483209565093_n
News

Uninsured vehicles and unlicensed driver stopped in Carndonagh

1 April 2025
Screenshot 2025-04-01 145647
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn claims Dail Order of Business procedure is now illegal

1 April 2025
orange fire warning
Top Stories, News

Orange fire warning issued for Donegal amid wildfire risk

1 April 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

Donegal sees increase in electric vehicle sales

1 April 2025
misssing (1)
Top Stories, News

Police appeal for missing woman in Derry

1 April 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube