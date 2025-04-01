MacLochlainn claims Dail Order of Business procedure is now illegal

The Dail is voting this afternoon on the Order of Business, despite a submission from Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn that the process should not go ahead because changes proposed by the government last week were not properly passed.

Deputy MacLochlainn argued that while an amendment was passed, the substantial question was not voted on, thereby calling the legitimacy of the process into question.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy, who faces a confidence motion later today, said she was proceeding , with Deputy MacLochlainn saying he and his colleagues would participate ‘under protest’…..